Pair arrested on methamphetamine related charges

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people were arrested yesterday in Cromwell as part of an ongoing focus on targeting methamphetamine dealers in the Otago Lakes area.

Two men, aged 19 and 26-years-old, are due to appear in Queenstown District Court today, charged with supplying methamphetamine.

Prevention Sergeant Derek Ealson says these arrests demonstrate Police’s commitment to protecting the community from the serious harm caused by organised crime and methamphetamine.

“The immense damage that methamphetamine causes to our communities is totally unacceptable, and we are committed to lessening that harm and holding those responsible to account.”

It is not only the users that are harmed by the drug, but also the wider community and local businesses, says Sergeant Ealson.

“We will not tolerate meth dealers benefiting financially at the expense of individuals, the family of the individuals and the wider community.

Meth can drive many aspects of our reported and unreported crime.

For example family harm, dishonesty crime and serious assaults.

“Any form of drug use in our community has a detrimental impact – it takes the wider community’s assistance to help combat the negative impact of this drug, and thankfully in Central Otago we have that support from our community.”

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

