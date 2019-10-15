Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Pae Christchurch Opening One Year Away

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Te Pae Christchurch

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is set to open the doors on its first conference in just 12 months.

The Christchurch-based New Zealand College of Midwives will host its 16th Biennial National Conference at the venue from 15-17 October – the first time it has hosted a national conference in the South Island for more than 10 years.

It will be followed by Te Pae Christchurch’s first major international event, the International Association of Ecology (INTECOL) 11th International Wetlands Conference, which will bring around 1000 delegates to the city.

A key part of Christchurch’s urban regeneration project, Te Pae Christchurch is being delivered by Ōtākaro Limited on behalf of the New Zealand Government. It will be managed by experienced international venue operator ASM Global.

Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross Steele said it was an incredibly exciting time for Te Pae Christchurch.

“We’re delighted to have such a strong line up of events to launch Te Pae Christchurch to the world, and it’s a nice touch that our first event is for a locally-based organisation,” he said.

“The next 12 months are going to be a busy time for us with new team members coming onboard, sourcing of local suppliers, planning for confirmed events and a host of conference opportunities underway.

“Not to mention employment opportunities will soon begin ramping up in our events, culinary and services teams, as we assemble a staff of around 200 people dedicated to providing an outstanding visitor experience,” Steele said.

Ōtākaro Limited Chief Executive John Bridgman said with the building going up and bookings coming in, the excitement around Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre was certainly starting to grow.

“Visitors for the first series of events at Te Pae Christchurch, and the thousands that follow, will be treated to a world class experience, with our iconic new facility and warm hospitality.”

Construction of the venue is on track with Bridgman saying another construction milestone is about to be reached with the roof installation nearing completion.

“Work to attach the 43,000 braided river façade tiles is now well underway and once the roof is finished the intricate work of creating the curved ceilings and the placement of the internal timber panelling will be able to begin, giving Te Pae an inviting warmth.”

New Zealand College of Midwives Chief Executive Alison Eddy said with the College's national office located in Christchurch, it was an easy decision to book and confirm the world class venue.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be the first conference at Te Pae Christchurch,” she said.

“Our conference attracts over 600 delegates and has a varied programme including international and national keynote speakers. For a conference this size, there are a limited number of venues available. Te Pae Christchurch offered us the flexibility to accommodate our plenary sessions, exhibition stands, day catering, multiple concurrent sessions, workshops and social functions, all in the one building. Plus, the dedicated parent’s room is a unique feature of Te Pae that we haven’t come across before in any other venue in New Zealand.”

Eddy said, “the integration of the building into its surrounds will also offer our delegates a true Christchurch experience both in and outside the conference venue.”

For more information please see Te Pae Christchurch’s latest progress video. A timelapse of the build to date, artist impressions and video animation of the final building are also available.


