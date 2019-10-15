Overnight closures required to complete Stormwater Upgrade

Completion of a major upgrade to Frankton’s Stormwater system will require the overnight closure of the Kawarau Road (State Highway 6).

The road will be closed just south of Ross Street from 8.00pm on Sunday 20 October until 5.00am on Monday 21 October, with a further overnight closure from 8.00pm on Monday 21 October until 5.00am on Tuesday 22 October, if required.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the original plan to thrust the large pipe under the road hit some technical challenges and has only been partially successful, delaying the project completion by several weeks.

“It’s unfortunate that contractors are not able to complete the work as planned and disappointing that a solution was not able to be achieved that prevented a road closure. The safety of our contractors and road users is the top priority and the overnight closure has been determined as the most viable option,” he said.

The night works will involve cutting open the road to install a large 2m diameter pipe. Detour signage will be in place during the closure, directing traffic via Hawthorn Drive and McBride Street. Speed restrictions will also be in place.

Mr Hansby acknowledged that night roadworks can be inconvenient for residents living nearby and some people may hear machinery noise.

“We recognise the importance of keeping the road open during the busy daytime hours. However the effect of that is the minor noise disturbance for some people living in the area. Our contractors will do what they can to limit the noise effects during the closure.”

“The key benefit of doing the job at night means it can be completed more efficiently and with significantly less disruption overall,” Mr Hansby said.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we get the Frankton stormwater upgrade completed. And if you need to drive in the area while the work is underway, please follow all signage and take care,” he said.

