Update: Firearms incident in Foxton

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, Area Investigations Manager, Manawatu:

A 46-year-old man has been arrested following a firearms incident in Foxton yesterday morning.

During the incident yesterday a man sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

A scene examination is underway and is expected to continue overnight.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this.

Police would like to thank the public for their support while the matter was resolved safely.

Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

