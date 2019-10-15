Update: Firearms incident in Foxton
Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig
Sheridan, Area Investigations Manager, Manawatu:
A
46-year-old man has been arrested following a firearms
incident in Foxton yesterday morning.
During the incident
yesterday a man sustained critical injuries and was taken to
hospital.
A scene examination is underway and is expected
to continue overnight.
Police are not looking for anyone
else in relation to this.
Police would like to thank the
public for their support while the matter was resolved
safely.
Police continue to make enquiries into the
circumstances of the incident.
Anyone with information is
asked to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously
on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington
For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).
Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.
To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>