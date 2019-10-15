Can you identify these men?



Police want to speak with the two men identified in these photos in relation to a serious assault in central Dunedin on 12 October.

The apparent unprovoked assault happened at about 2.45am outside Rodgers House at the intersection of Princes and Dowling Streets.

Dunedin Police would like to hear from the men or anyone who can identify them.

Please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 191012/7494, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/can-you-identify-these-men-0



ends



© Scoop Media

