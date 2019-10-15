Can you identify these men?
Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police want to speak with the two men identified in
these photos in relation to a serious assault in central
Dunedin on 12 October.
The apparent unprovoked assault
happened at about 2.45am outside Rodgers House at the
intersection of Princes and Dowling Streets.
Dunedin
Police would like to hear from the men or anyone who can
identify them.
Please contact Police on 105 quoting file
number 191012/7494, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111.
You can also view this release, including
any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/can-you-identify-these-men-0
ends
