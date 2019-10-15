Highway repair work underway near Lawrence, Otago

The NZ Transport Agency has reduced State Highway 8, south-east of Lawrence, the gateway to Central Otago, to one lane this week as the highway shoulder is repaired.

Work has started at the corner of Bloy Road and SH8, three kilometres out of Lawrence. It requires the installation of steel piles to reinstate the highway’s shoulder support, damaged by an earlier slip during last November’s heavy rainfall. (See photo of site below with slip on the right.)

Traffic signals will be used to control the single lane traffic past the work site, says Transport Agency Network Manager Chris Harris. “These signals will operate 24/7 until the shoulder is reinstated and two lanes restored, likely to be early December.

“People using this section of highway may experience minor delays and should allow extra time for their journey,” he says. “For their own safety and that of the road works team, we ask that people travel through this work site at the temporary speed limits.”

Following the busy summer holiday period, the team will return to the site to install ground anchors and reinstate the roadside barrier.

The construction work is costing around $600,000 and is being overseen by the Highway Highlanders on behalf of the NZ Transport Agency.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for being patient and taking care while this important piece of work on SH8 is safely completed.



• For updates on this repair project: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/276554



Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

