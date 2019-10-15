Te Atatu incident - update

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata CIB:

Police can confirm that the man who was critically injured following an incident at a Te Atatu Road address at the weekend has died in Auckland Hospital today.

His death will be referred to the Coroner and Police’s thoughts are with his family.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to confirm his identity.

Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and Police are still trying to locate a second man who left the address.

Anyone with information about this incident who is yet to speak to Police is asked to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





