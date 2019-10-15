Te Atatu incident - update
Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata
CIB:
Police can confirm that the man who was
critically injured following an incident at a Te Atatu Road
address at the weekend has died in Auckland Hospital
today.
His death will be referred to the Coroner and
Police’s thoughts are with his family.
At this stage,
Police are not in a position to confirm his
identity.
Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and
Police are still trying to locate a second man who left the
address.
Anyone with information about this incident who
is yet to speak to Police is asked to contact Waitemata
Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington
For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).
Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.
To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>