Building collapse risk prompts traffic lane closure



Hastings District Council advises there is an unsafe building at 603 Heretaunga St East that is in danger of collapsing.

A temporary cordon is in place blocking the footpath this afternoon, with further provisions including signage and traffic diversion in the process of being installed.

In the interim pedestrians are advised not to walk in the vicinity of this building.

The westbound lane of Heretaunga St East towards Hastings from Havelock North is being closed between Maddison St and the Willowpark Rd roundabout.

The diversion is in place until further notice. The council will update its Facebook page in the coming days.

