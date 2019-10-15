Building collapse risk prompts traffic lane closure
Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Hastings District Council advises there is an unsafe
building at 603 Heretaunga St East that is in danger of
collapsing.
A temporary cordon is in place blocking the
footpath this afternoon, with further provisions including
signage and traffic diversion in the process of being
installed.
In the interim pedestrians are advised not to
walk in the vicinity of this building.
The westbound lane
of Heretaunga St East towards Hastings from Havelock North
is being closed between Maddison St and the Willowpark Rd
roundabout.
The diversion is in place until further
notice. The council will update its Facebook page in the
coming
days.
