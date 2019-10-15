Serious crash – Te Puna Road, Western Bay of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Te Puna Road, Te Puna.

The crash, involving a truck and motorcycle, was reported around 3.50pm.

Early reports indicate two people received serious injuries and have been transported to Tauranaga Hospital.

Traffic management is in place on Te Puna Road and motorists should expect delays.

Police are urging motorists to drive to the conditions having responded to a number of vehicle collisions in the area over a short period.

Heavy rain is currently affecting the region and drivers are reminded to keep their headlights on, be aware of surface water on the roads and take extra care over stopping distances.





