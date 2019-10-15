Serious crash – Te Puna Road, Western Bay of Plenty
Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Te
Puna Road, Te Puna.
The crash, involving a truck and
motorcycle, was reported around 3.50pm.
Early reports
indicate two people received serious injuries and have been
transported to Tauranaga Hospital.
Traffic management is
in place on Te Puna Road and motorists should expect
delays.
Police are urging motorists to drive to the
conditions having responded to a number of vehicle
collisions in the area over a short period.
Heavy rain is
currently affecting the region and drivers are reminded to
keep their headlights on, be aware of surface water on the
roads and take extra care over stopping
distances.
