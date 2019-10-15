Weather and roading update - 5:30pm

Here's the latest status of roads and other services in our district after heavy rainfall overnight and this morning.

Please take extra care near low-lying areas and fords.

There are numerous small slips on the Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A) and the eastern seaboard through to Coromandel Town. However, with the exception of the list below, all roads are open. Some roads are under stop-go traffic management as slips or fallen trees are cleared. Please drive with caution.

State Highways:

• SH25 Kuaotunu – CLOSED bridge repair from September's storm

• SH25 at Hikuai Settlement Road - CLOSED flooding

NZTA reports all other State Highways in the Coromandel are open.

Council roads:

The following roads are expected to remain closed overnight with the tide currently coming in:

• Puketui Valley Road – Ford is closed due to flooding

• Hikuai Settlement Road - Closed due to flooding

Port Jackson Road (near Fantail Bay) – Will be open to one lane for light traffic at 5:30pm today. Further clearing will take place tomorrow.

No other Council roads are reported closed.

Our Council's head of emergency management, Garry Towler, says "we believe the worst has passed and we're getting back to business as usual. We expect those roads that have been closed will open shortly".

"The Coromandel Peninsula has more weather-related events than anywhere else in New Zealand," Mr Towler says. "Residents and visitors should always be alert for bad weather, check the MetService website, have a supply of fresh drinking water and spare batteries for your torches," he says.

"We always urge people not to travel if the weather's looking really heavy," says Mr Towler. "Plan your trip knowing something could go wrong or you could be delayed."

Advice on how to be ready for an emergency is on the Civil Defence website. Keep up to date on State Highway status on the NZTA website and on Council roads through our Council's website, our email newsletters and our Facebook page.

Power outages

Powerco is reporting power outages at Manaia, Te Mata, and Hikuai. Check the Powerco website for the latest updates.

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection delays

Collections will be delayed in areas that have been affected by road closures. They may not be completed in Whitianga today.

Matatoki reservoir

The reservoir is at 30% pressure which means that area and Puriri will have low pressure water supply. We are working to resolve this.





© Scoop Media

