Update RE heavy rain warning

This is just a quick morning update on the Heavy Rain Warning for the District, which based on last night’s forecast update runs until at least 9:00am this morning.

The rivers levels as at 7.00am this morning are all good. The Hikuwai at Willowflat is at 5.7m and dropping, the Waipaoa at Kanakanaia is at 3.9m and the Waimata at Goodwins is at 2.2m. (these figures are rounded)

A look at the 12 hour rainfall figures till 7.00am show the top 6 recorded rainfall sites overnight as; the RIP 94.6mm, Waikura 78.5mm, Pakihiroa 57.5mm, Puketoro 52.5mm, Oweka 48.8mm and Arowhna 45.2mm

A quick look over all the sites appear to show that most of our telemetry sites have recorded between 20 – 40mm of rain in this 12 hour period overnight.

I have attached a snip from the Rain Radar showing where the rain was at 7.36am this morning. Hopefully based on the current information I have the rain should continue to ease but this will need to be confirmed with the latest forecast which we should receive in the next couple of hours.

As at 8.00am there were no issues reported on the NZ Transport Agency website. Please check their website for updates; https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ If you do come across any State Highway issues please ring 0800 44 44 49 to report them.



I am currently not aware of any local Council Roading issues but that doesn’t mean you won’t suddenly come across something as it is very wet out there. For any local Council roading issues please ring the Council number 8672049 or 0800 653 800 and check their website for updates info; http://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/

I will put out a further update when we receive the latest forecast which will hopefully be advising that the Rain Warning is lifted.



Regards



Paul

Paul Stuart | Civil Defence Training Assistant | Gisborne District Council

