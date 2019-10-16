Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Writers’ Tea Party a Smashing Success

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

15/10/2019


Sunday 13th October saw around 80 people turn out to the 12th annual Writer’s Tea Party in the Hurunui Memorial Library!


The Writers’ Tea Party caters to some of the Hurunui’s most passionate readers and writers. It is organised by the Friends of the Hurunui Libraries and sponsored by the Hurunui Arts Council.


The three guest speakers for 2019 were Alison Glenny, Lawrence Patchett (both currently recipients of the Ursula Bethell Residency at the University of Canterbury), and Lloyd Jones (award winning author of ‘Mister Pip’).

Sandra Williamson, Chair of the Friends of the Hurunui Libraries said it was a very special afternoon. “I particularly enjoyed the questions and answers where there was real insight into the minds of what motivates people to write” she said.


Alison Glenny read poems from her book ‘The farewell tourist’ based on her visit to the Antarctic; she also talked about her interest in early polar exploration. Glenny said the event was one of the highlights of her stay in Canterbury and thanked the organisers and audience. “I'm particularly grateful to Bernie Hall [Local Poet from Amberley Beach] who facilitated us so eloquently, and to the audience members who came and spoke to me afterwards - including the lady who told me about her ancestor, a pioneering female mountaineer” she said.


Lawrence Patchett shared some of his recently released novel ‘The Burning River’, set in a futuristic Aotearoa, where leading character Van’s swamp existence is in continuous danger and plastic is a precious commodity for trading. Patchett said he was very thankful to Bernadette Hall and the Friends of the Hurunui Libraries for such a stimulating afternoon. ‘It was a really memorable event for me. Bernadette chaired the event expertly, and it was a pleasure to be amongst an audience of such informed and engaged readers and writers” he said. “I learnt a great deal from Lloyd about the craft of writing fiction through the course of the afternoon. And it was a real pleasure to work alongside my writing friend Alison, who crafts poems of such magnetic resonance”.


Lloyd Jones, who is a prolific and successful writer, read from his book ‘A History of Silence’, delving into family revelations, including the discovery of his mother’s connection to the Hawarden area, which truly gripped the North Canterbury audience.


The readings were followed by an engaged discussion between the authors and the Chair of the Event, questions from the audience and an excellent afternoon tea.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 