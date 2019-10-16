Omoto, near Greymouth, SH7 now open single lane 24/7

16 October 2019



The NZ Transport Agency today reopened State Highway 7 at Omoto for single lane traffic at 7 am and intends to keep the highway open 24/7, barring future movement caused by wet weather, or other safety concerns.



The permanent repair strategy for the highway is still being formulated, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager, for the Transport Agency on the West Coast. “We have geotechnical advisors assessing the site and doing more ground investigation this week to ensure we have a robust restoration strategy. We will keep people informed once we decide what will be done to return the highway to two lanes without traffic management.”

The highway was fully closed mid last week after an historic landslide reactivated in August, requiring traffic management. Since Tuesday this week, it has been open daylight hours only 7 am to 7 pm.

As of today, this will extend to 24 hours every day with traffic control night and day.

“The road could still close at any time to ensure the safety of all road users,” says Ms Whinham.

• Web link for Omoto East landslide project page – photos and recent history https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh7-omoto-east-landslide/

• Traffic update at Omoto, SH7 east of Greymouth: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/270371

