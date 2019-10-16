Weather and roading update - 16 October 11am
Here's the latest status of roads and other services in our district after heavy rainfall yesterday.
NZ Transport
Agency has closed the Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) between SH26
and SH25 until further notice to clear a slip that happened
late yesterday evening.
Detour route: Eastbound detour via SH26, SH2 and SH25. Westbound detour the same as above in reverse.
Some roads that are open are under stop-go traffic management as slips or fallen trees are cleared. Please drive with caution.
State
Highways:
SH25 Kuaotunu – CLOSED bridge repair from September's storm.
SH25A Kopu-Hikuai Rd - CLOSED between SH26 and SH26
NZTA reports all other State Highways in the Coromandel are open.
Council roads that are closed:
Victoria Street, Thames –
Closed due to a large slip (approx.
2.5km)
Council roads now open:
Hikuai Settlement Road - OPENED overnight.
Port Jackson Road (near Fantail Bay) – OPEN to one lane. Further clearing will take place today.
Puketui Valley Road – OPEN.
No other Council roads are reported closed.
"The Coromandel
Peninsula has more weather-related events than anywhere else
in New Zealand," our Council's head of emergency management,
Garry Towler, says. "Residents and visitors should always be
alert for bad weather, check the MetService website, have a
supply of fresh drinking water and spare batteries for your
torches," he says.
"We always urge people not to travel if the weather's looking really heavy," says Mr Towler. "Plan your trip knowing something could go wrong or you could be delayed."
Advice on how to be ready for an
emergency is on the Civil Defence website. Keep up
to date on State Highway status on the NZTA website and on Council
roads through our Council's website, our email
newsletters and our Facebook page.
Power outages
Powerco is reporting a power outage at Hikuai. Check the Powerco website for the latest updates.
