Weather and roading update - 16 October 11am

Here's the latest status of roads and other services in our district after heavy rainfall yesterday.

NZ Transport Agency has closed the Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) between SH26 and SH25 until further notice to clear a slip that happened late yesterday evening.

Detour route: Eastbound detour via SH26, SH2 and SH25. Westbound detour the same as above in reverse.

Some roads that are open are under stop-go traffic management as slips or fallen trees are cleared. Please drive with caution.

State Highways:

SH25 Kuaotunu – CLOSED bridge repair from September's storm.

SH25A Kopu-Hikuai Rd - CLOSED between SH26 and SH26

NZTA reports all other State Highways in the Coromandel are open.

Council roads that are closed:

Victoria Street, Thames – Closed due to a large slip (approx. 2.5km)

Council roads now open:

Hikuai Settlement Road - OPENED overnight.

Port Jackson Road (near Fantail Bay) – OPEN to one lane. Further clearing will take place today.

Puketui Valley Road – OPEN.

No other Council roads are reported closed.

"The Coromandel Peninsula has more weather-related events than anywhere else in New Zealand," our Council's head of emergency management, Garry Towler, says. "Residents and visitors should always be alert for bad weather, check the MetService website, have a supply of fresh drinking water and spare batteries for your torches," he says.

"We always urge people not to travel if the weather's looking really heavy," says Mr Towler. "Plan your trip knowing something could go wrong or you could be delayed."

Advice on how to be ready for an emergency is on the Civil Defence website. Keep up to date on State Highway status on the NZTA website and on Council roads through our Council's website, our email newsletters and our Facebook page.

Power outages

Powerco is reporting a power outage at Hikuai. Check the Powerco website for the latest updates.



ends

© Scoop Media

