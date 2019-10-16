Arrests made following fleeing driver incident in Auckland

Inspector Duncan Hall, Northern Communications Centre:

Police have made multiple arrests following a serious fleeing driver incident in Auckland this morning.

Shortly before 10.45am, Police spotted a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen in Panmure.

The vehicle was being monitored by patrol units and the Police Eagle helicopter began to monitor the vehicle from overhead.

At this point the vehicle has fled from Police.

It continued to be monitored by Eagle driving dangerously across East Auckland, where the driver was observed swerving lanes and driving into oncoming traffic.

The fleeing vehicle then travelled through Mt Wellington and Otahuhu, where at one point it has collided with a member of the public’s vehicle at the intersection of Atkinson Ave and Princes St.

Fortunately the occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

The driver has continued to flee and has driven the vehicle onto the platform at Middlemore train station.

Police then attempted to arrest the four occupants of the vehicle and a Police officer deployed a taser while attempting to apprehend the driver.

The man has subsequently had a medical event and first aid has immediately been given.

He has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Three other occupants in the car have been arrested by Police.

A scene examination is underway and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

