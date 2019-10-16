Name release - Foxton homicide

Police can now release the name of the 47-year-old man who died after a shooting in Foxton on 14 October.

He was Joeroa Rangitawhi Te Rupe, of Foxton.

Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

A 46-year-old man charged with murder appeared in Palmerston North District Court today, and has been remanded in custody to reappear in Palmerston North High Court on 6 November 2019.





