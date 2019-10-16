Cordon remains, road closure extends to two lanes



Hastings District Council is continuing to monitor the building at 603 Heretaunga St East that was cordoned off last night amid concerns of the building collapsing.

Due to motorists driving around the single lane cordon and going the wrong way on the Eastbound lane, both lanes on Heretaunga St East are now closed with traffic diverted along Maddison St or Princes St.

This building had been in the process of being demolished and WorkSafe has been working with the property owners regarding the safety of this process, including asbestos detected on the site.

The council is working with WorkSafe and the property owners to ensure the public are kept safe, and is investigating the structural condition of the building today. Depending on the outcome of this the cordon may be moved.

For any queries about when WorkSafe got involved, in what capacity, and the ongoing management of asbestos on the site, please contact WorkSafe.

The council has put in appropriate measures to keep the public away from the site and ask that people obey the cordon and follow the traffic management in place.



© Scoop Media

