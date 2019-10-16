Wellington’s Finest Function Venue Opens

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 16 October 2019
Celebrating Public Trust Hall Launch

After 11 months of renovations, Wellington’s finest venue, Public Trust Hall, will be officially opened at a formal reception on Monday 21st October 2019. Elegant, modern and central, Public Trust Hall will be the perfect place to host corporate and social functions including conferences, performances, weddings and events.

Situated in the ground floor and basement of the iconic Public Trust Building, at 131-135 Lambton Quay, Public Trust Hall offers the versatility and convenience to meet a range of event requirements. The venue can accommodate 280 guests and boasts state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, acoustics perfect for chamber music as well as a professional catering kitchen.

Registered Category 1 with the New Zealand Historic Places Trust, and built in 1909, the building’s original Edwardian Baroque architectural styling makes it an important landmark for the people of Wellington. The exterior building façade features the only New Zealand native granite, Tonga stone, from Tonga Bay in Abel Tasman National Park.

Extensive renovations were carried out by building owners Maurice and Kaye Clark over a period of 11 months and follow an initial strengthening and restoration programme completed in 2015.

“Preserving the heritage of Wellington’s finest buildings is crucial if we want to conserve and celebrate the city’s identity,” said building proprietor Maurice Clark. “We are delighted to make available the Public Trust Hall and provide Wellington with a sophisticated and central venue in an historically important and unique heritage building.”

Construction was carried out by McKee Fehl Constructors Ltd which boasts an award-winning portfolio of heritage restoration projects including 15 Stout Street for Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Press Hall precinct.


Public Trust Hall

Available to hire from 21 October 2019, Public Trust Hall can meet a range of event requirements, including:

Function space for up to 280 guests

State-of-the-art technology including AV & Wi-Fi

Well-equipped catering kitchen

Assistive listening system

90% NBS

To stay up to date with latest venue information, visit publictrusthall.co.nz and follow @publictrusthall on social media.

Exterior building photography available via John Mathews Photography – download via link

Interior Public Trust Hall photography available: 16th October 2019


Public Trust Building History

As one of New Zealand’s finest examples of Edwardian Baroque architecture, Public Trust Hall sits at the heart of the country’s culture and heritage scene, with the use of Ionic columns, prominent keystones and exaggerated rustication. The exterior façade features the only New Zealand native granite, Tonga stone, from Tonga Bay in Abel Tasman National Park.

This was one of the first buildings constructed in New Zealand using steel framing and steel reinforcing.

Completed in 1908, the building was originally the headquarters of the Public Trust. The main hall features extensive use of impressive plaster mouldings, cornices and corbels and was the principle banking chamber.

In 1982 the building was sold into private ownership and unsympathetically divided into small offices and shops. It was later saved from demolition by a public campaign and received a Grade One Heritage Listing.

More recently, the building was purchased by Wellington property developers, Maurice and Kaye Clark, who undertook an ambitious programme of extensive and complex earthquake re-strengthening and renovations.


