Serious crash - Wellsford

Police and emergency services are currently responding to a crash on State Highway 1, near Wellsford.

Police were called about 2.44pm to reports of a car that rolled about 1km south of Te Hana, between Silver Hill Road and Lovers Lane.

One person, and the single occupant of the vehicle, is seriously injured and is being taken to hospital by helicopter.

The crash is currently blocking both lanes of State Highway 1 and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place between Whakapirau Road and School Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

