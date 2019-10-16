Serious crash - Wellsford
Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are currently responding to
a crash on State Highway 1, near Wellsford.
Police were
called about 2.44pm to reports of a car that rolled about
1km south of Te Hana, between Silver Hill Road and Lovers
Lane.
One person, and the single occupant of the vehicle,
is seriously injured and is being taken to hospital by
helicopter.
The crash is currently blocking both lanes of
State Highway 1 and the road is expected to be closed for
some time.
Diversions are in place between Whakapirau Road
and School Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays
and avoid the area if possible.
The Serious Crash Unit is
on its
way.
ENDS
