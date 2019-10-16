Update 2 - State Highway 29 crash, Lower Kaimai

A vehicle that went off State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai yesterday evening has been recovered this afternoon.

It went off the road into the Wairoa River around 7:40pm last night.

The vehicle was recovered with the assistance of the Police Dive Squad, and a person was found deceased in the vehicle.

Police are not able to confirm the identity of the deceased at this stage.

SH 29 has reopened, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Police would like to remind motorists to ensure they drive to the conditions, particularly when the weather is bad, and make sure to drive distraction-free.

