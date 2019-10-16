Update 2 - State Highway 29 crash, Lower Kaimai
Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A vehicle that went off State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai
yesterday evening has been recovered this afternoon.
It
went off the road into the Wairoa River around 7:40pm last
night.
The vehicle was recovered with the assistance of
the Police Dive Squad, and a person was found deceased in
the vehicle.
Police are not able to confirm the identity
of the deceased at this stage.
SH 29 has reopened, and the
circumstances of the crash remain under
investigation.
Police would like to remind motorists to
ensure they drive to the conditions, particularly when the
weather is bad, and make sure to drive
distraction-free.
ENDS
