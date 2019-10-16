Update - fleeing driver incident

Police enquiries are ongoing into a fleeing driver incident where a vehicle was driven onto the platform at Middlemore train station earlier today.

Three people who were passengers in the vehicle were arrested and taken into custody.

Two women, both aged 20, have been released without charge.

A 16-year-old male will be referred to Youth Aid .

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old male, remains in hospital under scene guard but is no longer in a serious condition.

He is expected to be released later today and will be facing a number of charges in relation to:

- Failing to Stop

- Endangering Transport

- Resisting Police

- Unlawfully taking a vehicle

- Assault with a blunt instrument

- Driving while suspended

