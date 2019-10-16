Update - fleeing driver incident
Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police enquiries are ongoing into a fleeing driver
incident where a vehicle was driven onto the platform at
Middlemore train station earlier today.
Three people who
were passengers in the vehicle were arrested and taken into
custody.
Two women, both aged 20, have been released
without charge.
A 16-year-old male will be referred to
Youth Aid .
The alleged driver of the vehicle, a
31-year-old male, remains in hospital under scene guard but
is no longer in a serious condition.
He is expected to be
released later today and will be facing a number of charges
in relation to:
- Failing to Stop
- Endangering
Transport
- Resisting Police
- Unlawfully taking a
vehicle
- Assault with a blunt instrument
- Driving
while
suspended
ENDS
