Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final results declared for the Horowhenua District Council

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

16 October 2019
Final results declared for the Horowhenua District Council 2019 elections


The final results were declared on Wednesday 16 October mid-afternoon, providing reassurance to the candidates who were elected.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor-elect Bernie Wanden says he is looking forward to his new role.

“Now that we have the final results, I can start working with my fellow elected members towards our district’s exciting future”.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said he was delighted to see how many people in the community got out to vote.

“Close to 13,000 people voted which is 54.57% of eligible voters and an increase of 3.57% compared to last election. As a Council, we aim to ensure our community can have their say”.

On Tuesday Local Government New Zealand revealed Horowhenua District Council had the 13th highest voter turnout of all the territorial authorities across the country, based on the preliminary results.

The next steps were for the new elected members to be sworn-in, at the Inaugural Council meeting on Wednesday 30 October at 7pm, in Council Chambers.

“This will be live-streamed to Council’s website enabling our community to watch the ceremony”, Mr Clapperton said.

The Final Results for Horowhenua District Council and Foxton Community Board are below.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden

Kerekere Ward David Allan
Ross Brannigan

Miranui Ward Robert Ketu

Levin Ward Victoria Kaye-Simmons
Jo Mason
Sam Jennings
Piri-Hira Tukapua
Todd Isaacs

Waiopehu Ward Wayne Bishop
Christine Mitchell

Foxton Community Board Tricia Metcalf
David Roache
Ngaire Newland
John Girling
Trevor Chambers

For the full final results please visit Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 