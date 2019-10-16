Final results declared for the Horowhenua District Council
16 October 2019
Final results declared for the Horowhenua District Council 2019 elections
The final results were declared on Wednesday 16 October mid-afternoon, providing reassurance to the candidates who were elected.
Horowhenua District Council Mayor-elect Bernie Wanden says he is looking forward to his new role.
“Now that we have the final results, I can start working with my fellow elected members towards our district’s exciting future”.
Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said he was delighted to see how many people in the community got out to vote.
“Close to 13,000 people voted which is 54.57% of eligible voters and an increase of 3.57% compared to last election. As a Council, we aim to ensure our community can have their say”.
On Tuesday Local Government New Zealand revealed Horowhenua District Council had the 13th highest voter turnout of all the territorial authorities across the country, based on the preliminary results.
The next steps were for the new elected members to be sworn-in, at the Inaugural Council meeting on Wednesday 30 October at 7pm, in Council Chambers.
“This will be live-streamed to Council’s website enabling our community to watch the ceremony”, Mr Clapperton said.
The Final Results for Horowhenua District Council and Foxton Community Board are below.
Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden
Kerekere Ward
David Allan
Ross Brannigan
Miranui Ward Robert Ketu
Levin Ward
Victoria Kaye-Simmons
Jo Mason
Sam Jennings
Piri-Hira Tukapua
Todd Isaacs
Waiopehu Ward
Wayne Bishop
Christine Mitchell
Foxton Community Board
Tricia Metcalf
David Roache
Ngaire Newland
John Girling
Trevor Chambers
For the full final results please visit Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz
ENDS