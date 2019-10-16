Final results declared for the Horowhenua District Council

16 October 2019

The final results were declared on Wednesday 16 October mid-afternoon, providing reassurance to the candidates who were elected.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor-elect Bernie Wanden says he is looking forward to his new role.

“Now that we have the final results, I can start working with my fellow elected members towards our district’s exciting future”.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said he was delighted to see how many people in the community got out to vote.

“Close to 13,000 people voted which is 54.57% of eligible voters and an increase of 3.57% compared to last election. As a Council, we aim to ensure our community can have their say”.

On Tuesday Local Government New Zealand revealed Horowhenua District Council had the 13th highest voter turnout of all the territorial authorities across the country, based on the preliminary results.

The next steps were for the new elected members to be sworn-in, at the Inaugural Council meeting on Wednesday 30 October at 7pm, in Council Chambers.

“This will be live-streamed to Council’s website enabling our community to watch the ceremony”, Mr Clapperton said.

The Final Results for Horowhenua District Council and Foxton Community Board are below.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden

Kerekere Ward David Allan

Ross Brannigan

Miranui Ward Robert Ketu

Levin Ward Victoria Kaye-Simmons

Jo Mason

Sam Jennings

Piri-Hira Tukapua

Todd Isaacs

Waiopehu Ward Wayne Bishop

Christine Mitchell

Foxton Community Board Tricia Metcalf

David Roache

Ngaire Newland

John Girling

Trevor Chambers

For the full final results please visit Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz

