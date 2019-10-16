Serious crash – SH2, Waihi, Hauraki

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH2, Waihi, Hauraki.

The two-car crash was reported around 9.35pm.

Early indications are one person has received critical injuries, another serious injuries and a third moderate injuries.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place on Ford Road and Woodlands Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

