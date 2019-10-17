Search continues for missing man Mike McClennan

Waitemata Police are continuing to appeal to the public for any sightings of Mike McClennan, aged 75, who was last seen in Orewa yesterday evening.

Mr McClennan’s last known sighting was around 5pm, where he was seen walking Northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway.

He was wearing a red and black cardigan and blue jeans.

Police believe it’s possible he may have been given a lift by a member of the public in their vehicle and we want to hear from anyone who saw or picked up Mr McClennan yesterday evening.

Search and rescue crews conducted an area search overnight, however Mr McClennan has not been located.

Another search of the Orewa area is taking place this morning.

Police urge anyone with sightings of Mr McClennan to call 111.

ENDS





