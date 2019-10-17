Search continues for missing man Mike McClennan
Thursday, 17 October 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waitemata Police are continuing to appeal to the public
for any sightings of Mike McClennan, aged 75, who was last
seen in Orewa yesterday evening.
Mr McClennan’s last
known sighting was around 5pm, where he was seen walking
Northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway.
He was wearing a
red and black cardigan and blue jeans.
Police believe
it’s possible he may have been given a lift by a member of
the public in their vehicle and we want to hear from anyone
who saw or picked up Mr McClennan yesterday
evening.
Search and rescue crews conducted an area search
overnight, however Mr McClennan has not been
located.
Another search of the Orewa area is taking place
this morning.
Police urge anyone with sightings of Mr
McClennan to call
111.
ENDS
