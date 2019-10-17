Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Land purchase a milestone for library and art gallery

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

17 October 2019


Marlborough District Council has purchased the land occupied by the old Liquorland building at 1 High Street, Blenheim from the Millennium Art Gallery Foundation Trust, for the planned new Marlborough district library and art gallery.

The purchase comes after preparatory work by Council and art gallery representatives to enable the project to proceed to finalising its concept designs.

In 2013, the Council’s ‘Growing Marlborough - A Strategy for the Future’ identified that Marlborough’s libraries in Blenheim and Picton were no longer adequate to serve the community’s needs and expectations. The new $6m Picton Library and Service Centre - Waitohi Whare Mātauranga - was opened in 2018, and has enjoyed increased patronage and positive feedback from the community. Growing Marlborough also identified the opportunity to strengthen connections between Blenheim’s town centre and the Taylor River.

After public consultation through its Long Term Plan in 2015, the Council decided to build a new district library and art gallery in Blenheim. The library attracts significant foot traffic, which will provide renewed vitality to lower High Street and further open up the river to the town. The Millennium Art Gallery will attract visitors in its new location and overcome its current capacity constraints.

Mayor John Leggett said the Council is taking a careful approach to managing and overseeing the planned Blenheim build.

“Planning started in 2017 through a Project Control Group (PCG) that includes Council and art gallery representatives. The role of the PCG is to govern the development with a strong focus on risk management.”

“The development is estimated to cost $20 million, with Council’s share at $15 million and the gallery’s at $5 million, plus $400,000 in fit out costs,” Mayor Leggett says.

“The gallery will need to raise additional funds through Central Government funding applications.”

Rick Wilson, Chairman of the Millennium Public Art Gallery Trust said:

“We are delighted that the Council has committed to this exciting project. The Trust has already received a gift of $1 million from a benefactor who was also responsible for securing this unique site for Council.

“Having outgrown its current premises, the new gallery will provide environmental and operational facilities to the highest professional standards in accordance with the national requirements for public art galleries in New Zealand, as required by Museums Aotearoa.”

“This will allow:

· exciting exhibitions of rare and valuable works to be brought to the region previously unable to be exhibited in Marlborough;

· professional exhibition, storage and management of Marlborough’s two public art collections - the Gallery’s and the Council’s;

· a stimulating environment for ongoing public and educational programmes.

“We also look forward to a fantastic synergy with the library in this key new civic amenity for Marlborough.”

Bobbie Glennie, Chairperson of the Friends of the Marlborough District Libraries said:

“The Friends of the Marlborough District Libraries are delighted to know that plans are progressing for a new library and art gallery for Blenheim. We commend the Council for advancing this project with the purchase of the High Street site. The present District Library has become extremely cramped over recent years, making it difficult to expand and develop services and programmes similar to those now offered by other libraries. A new library in Blenheim has been long overdue and will be welcomed with relief by Friends of the Marlborough District Libraries and all borrowers.”

The development has a design timeframe of nine months and a tender and construction period of approximately two years. Demolition of the old Liquorland and Warehouse Stationary buildings is expected to get underway in the first quarter of next year.

Architects Warren and Mahoney were commissioned to prepare the concept plan and are progressing the building’s floor plan and concept design elements, which will become available for public viewing later this year. Warren and Mahoney has wide experience in library and gallery builds, including the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington, Nelson’s Suter Gallery, Te Papa public gallery, the Martinborough Community Centre and Library, and the Kaiapoi Ruataniwha Centre in North Canterbury.

Lead architect Richard McGowan says the Blenheim building will take advantage of a superb site, centrally located with a northern aspect and immediate connections to the Taylor River.

“The project will act as a gateway for Blenheim, signalling civic identity for locals and visitors alike. The building can connect to public outdoor spaces and its riverside site, and will be able communicate messages of cultural identity, civic pride and regional excellence,” he says.

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 