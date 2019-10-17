Wellbeing resources now available nationwide



A wellbeing campaign created to support Cantabrians after the earthquakes is making its latest resources available nationwide.

All Right? is a health promotion campaign established in 2013 as a response to the impacts of the earthquakes on the wellbeing of people in Christchurch. It is a joint project between Canterbury District Health Board and the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

For the first time, resources from the latest All Right? campaign, He waka eke noa (We’re all in this together) can be ordered for free from anywhere in New Zealand.

All Right? manager Sue Turner says He waka eke noa was created to remind people that it’s normal to feel a range of emotions and there are simple things we can all do to look after ourselves and each other.

“Life can be a bit of a rollercoaster and knowing how to navigate the ups and downs can make all the difference,” says Sue.

“Every day we feel a whole range of emotions. Being aware of how we’re feeling and what we can do to feel better helps us to live more enjoyable lives.”

“He waka eke noa highlights some healthy ways people can process what’s going on in their lives, and provides ideas on how people can look after their wellbeing.”

Sue says, that increasing emotional literacy can be seen as a ‘broad-spectrum antibiotic’ for wellbeing.

“One of the best ways to prevent people from experiencing common mental health problems in the first place is by equipping them with the knowledge and skills to be in charge of their own wellbeing.

“While poster and postcards aren’t a cure-all, we know that when done well, mental health promotion does work.

“Over the last seven years All Right? has made a real difference in Canterbury, with 77% of those surveyed saying the messages make them more aware of the importance of looking after their wellbeing, and nearly half having done things as a result of what they’ve seen or heard.”

All Right? has worked closely with communities around New Zealand to translate He waka eke noa into 10 other languages:

1. Arabic

2. Dari

3. Hindi

4. Mandarin

5. Nepali

6. Samoan

7. Somali

8. Te Reo

9. Tigrinya

10. Urdu

To find out more, and to order free resources, visit: www.allright.org.nz/together

Tough times affect each of us differently, and it’s important to give yourself time to find out what works for you. It’s also good to know you don’t have to go it alone. If you are struggling you can reach out to friends or whanau, or free call/text 1737, 24-hours a day.



