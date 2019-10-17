New Hutt City Council Declared

17 October 2019

Final local body election results have been received for Lower Hutt and a new council has been confirmed. Voter turnout was 43% comprising 31,748 votes which is the highest in the last decade.

Two term councillor Campbell Barry is the new Mayor. With a mixed representation model introduced for the first time this year six new councillors will sit alongside six standing councillors when the council is sworn in next week.

The new council reflects greater diversity with an equal number of men and women, with more Māori and other ethnicities represented.

Campbell Barry says it’s a privilege to be elected Lower Hutt’s new Mayor. “I will be working hard every day to serve all our residents. For me this is about working in partnership with all of our communities to deliver on the things important to them.”

Priority areas for the first 100 days of office for Mayor Barry include transport, infrastructure, climate change and the environment, and housing.

“That’s why my first priority is to work with our Chief Executive to understand how we can reprioritise spending and refocus our efforts to tackle big challenges in transport, infrastructure, and of course Naenae Pool.

“Underpinning all of this is my commitment to make sure our council is transparent and upfront in its decision making, and puts local communities at its heart,” says Campbell Barry.

Campbell Barry has acknowledged former Mayor Ray Wallace’s significant contributions to civic life. “Ray has dedicated much of his life in service of our city. He deserves our heartfelt appreciation and thanks for his work.

“I also want to recognise and thank outgoing councillors Margaret Cousins, Gwen McDonald, Lisa Bridson, Michael Lulich and Glenda Barratt for their many years of service.”

Chief Executive Jo Miller says it’s great to see the depth of experience alongside a fresh perspective with new faces and greater diversity on council. “Elections are all about communities having their say about who they want to represent them and I am looking forward to the next three years working with the new council to bring about positive change for the residents of our great city.”

