Final result - Nelson City Council 2019 Triennial Elections
17 October 2019
The final result of the Nelson City Council elections held on Saturday 12th October is as follows.
Mayoralty
Votes Received
REESE, Rachel
(Independent) 5,834
COURTNEY, Mel 4,190
DAHLBERG, Bill
(Mayoralty Only) 3,820
SKINNER, Tim 3,737
WARD, Mike 1,634
NAHMIAS, Avner
(Independent) 292
WAKELIN, John
(Patriotic) 186
INFORMAL 52
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 362
Council - At Large (12 vacancies)
Votes Received
SANSON, Rachel 10,260
LAWREY, Matt 9,797
SKINNER, Tim 9,591
O'NEILL-STEVENS, Rohan 9,396
MCGURK, Brian
(Labour Party) 8,837
COURTNEY, Mel 8,601
EDGAR, Judene 8,155
NOONAN, Gaile 8,120
FULTON, Kate 7,966
BOWATER, Yvonne
(Passionate about Nelson Community) 7,911
RAINEY, Pete 7,302
BRAND, Trudie
(A strong voice for Nelson) 7,267
RUTLEDGE, Mike
(Committed to Nelson) 6,778
CHRISTIAN, Dennis 6,484
WARD, Mike 6,325
ROLLO, Campbell 5,884
O'BRIEN, Graeme
(Putting ratepayers needs first) 5,441
BARKER, Ian 5,128
SHARMA, Anjela 4,835
MORRIS, Harry (Howard)
(People not Party) 4,433
GOLDSMITH, Bernie
(Independent) 4,250
KING, Luke
(Committed to work for you) 3,889
COTTERILL, Alastair 2,918
VIJ, Virat
(For Nelson - Present and Future) 2,579
CHAMBERS, Allen
(Stop the nonsense) 2,438
MITCHELL, Dai 2,196
KAVANAGH, Robbie
(patience, humility, gratitude) 1,853
DALY-KEENAN, Sunny
(Putting people first) 1,709
DAIKEE, Glen 1,624
LINDUP, Stephen
(Vote for me, for a better Nelson) 1,540
HOULISTON, Owen J. 1,440
INFORMAL
72
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 159
The voter return was 53.4%, being 20,107, including special votes.
