Several arrests after Invercargill burglaries

Enquiries into Invercargill robberies and burglaries result in several arrests

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Andrew Karsten, Area Manager Prevention (Community):

Invercargill Police have been conducting extensive enquiries over the last three weeks, following recent aggravated robberies and burglaries in the city, and several reports of vehicles being broken into.

A number of search warrants have been carried out as part of these enquiries and several people have been arrested and charged for a variety of offending, including aggravated robbery, burglary, unlawfully taking motor vehicles, and theft from cars.

Those arrested include the offenders involved in the robberies of the Tay Street and Elles Road Night and Day stores.

Police would like to thank all those in our community who have provided information and assistance with our enquiries.

We know that this type of crime is very unsettling for the community, and we hope the arrests of those responsible provide some reassurance to not only the victims, but the wider community as well.

We would also like to take this opportunity to remind people to always lock their cars, and ensure all valuables are either removed from the car or stored out of sight. Theft from cars is often an opportunistic crime and you can minimise offenders’ opportunities by taking these simple precautions.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

