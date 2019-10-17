Arrest - St Martins stabbing incident

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves:

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an assault, where a woman was stabbed on Gamblins Road, St Martins, yesterday, Wednesday 16 October.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police take this sort of matter very seriously and have worked quickly to identify and apprehend the person responsible.

We want to reassure the public that there is no risk to their safety.

ENDS

