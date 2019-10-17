Arrest - St Martins stabbing incident
Thursday, 17 October 2019, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola
Reeves:
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to
an assault, where a woman was stabbed on Gamblins Road, St
Martins, yesterday, Wednesday 16 October.
The man has been
charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch District
Court this afternoon.
The victim remains in hospital in a
serious but stable condition.
Police are not seeking
anyone else in relation to this incident.
Police take this
sort of matter very seriously and have worked quickly to
identify and apprehend the person responsible.
We want to
reassure the public that there is no risk to their
safety.
ENDS
