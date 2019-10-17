Man charged with murder of Jasmine Wilson

Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong:

Whanganui Police have today charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of Jasmine Wilson.

Jasmine, 30, died on 2 August after receiving non-accidental injuries in Whanganui on 31 July.

The man is currently on remand in custody and is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on 29 October.

He was initially arrested on 26 August 2019 on charges of assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Following further investigation he has been charged with assaulting and murdering Jasmine Wilson.

He has also been charged with three further counts of assault on other individuals, and one count of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

These further charges were not linked to Jasmine’s death but were uncovered as part of the enquiry.

Our thoughts are with Jasmine’s family today as they continue to deal with their loss.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing and officers will continue to work tirelessly to provide them with the answers they seek.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide further comment.

