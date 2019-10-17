Police enquiries continue into Avondale death

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland City West CIB:

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the death of an elderly woman in Auckland early last week.

Rampiari, aged 82-years-old, was found deceased in her Avondale home on Tuesday 8 October, 2019.

Initial results from the post-mortem indicated that her death was likely due to a medical event, however we are still waiting for results from forensic tests before this can be confirmed.

We continuing to investigate the burglary which has occurred at the victim’s address.

Police put an appeal out for items of jewellery which we believed had been taken in the burglary, however these have since been located and we can confirm that they were not stolen.

We are continuing to reiterate our earlier comments that we still have no evidence to link Mrs Rampiari’s tragic death to the burglary which has occurred.

We continue to ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Avondale Police Station on 09 302 6557.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



