Final election result in



The final result of the Hastings District Council election has been announced, with Sandra Hazlehurst re-elected Hastings mayor.

All existing councillors who ran in the election were returned except for Jacoby Poulain in the Flaxmere ward who was replaced by Peleti Oli.

Other new councillors are Alwyn Corban, elected to the Heretaunga ward in place of Rod Heaps who stood down, and Sophie Siers was automatically elected to the uncontested Kahuranaki ward seat left vacant by George Lyons.

Voting opened on September 20 and closed on October 12. The voter return was 43.63 per cent, being 24,031 votes, excluding special votes.



The full final result is:

Mayor Votes Received

HAZLEHURST, Sandra 13,188

INFORMAL 10

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,105

Hastings-Havelock North Ward (8 vacancies) Votes Received

LAWSON, Eileen 8,869

HARVEY, Damon 8,519

DIXON, Malcolm 7,819

WATKINS, Kevin 7,638

BARBER, Bayden 7,629

TRAVERS, Geraldine 7,466

SCHOLLUM, Wendy 7,011

NIXON, Simon J. H. 6,267

MORE….



INFORMAL 15

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 262

Flaxmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

OLI, Peleti 1,140

O'KEEFE, Henare 893

INFORMAL 5

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 19

Mohaka Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

KERR, Tania 1,173

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 58

Heretaunga Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

REDSTONE, Ann 2,312

CORBAN, Alwyn 1,724

INFORMAL 7

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 175

Hastings District Rural Community Board: Maraekakaho Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received

STOCKLEY, Jonathan 506

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 56

MORE…



Hastings District Rural Community Board: Poukawa Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received

BUDDO, Marcus 890

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 128

© Scoop Media

