Final election result in
The final result of the Hastings District Council election has been announced, with Sandra Hazlehurst re-elected Hastings mayor.
All existing councillors who ran in the election were returned except for Jacoby Poulain in the Flaxmere ward who was replaced by Peleti Oli.
Other new councillors are Alwyn Corban, elected to the Heretaunga ward in place of Rod Heaps who stood down, and Sophie Siers was automatically elected to the uncontested Kahuranaki ward seat left vacant by George Lyons.
Voting opened on September 20 and closed on October 12. The voter return was 43.63 per cent, being 24,031 votes, excluding special votes.
The full final result is:
Mayor Votes Received
HAZLEHURST, Sandra 13,188
INFORMAL 10
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,105
Hastings-Havelock North Ward
(8 vacancies) Votes
Received
LAWSON, Eileen 8,869
HARVEY, Damon 8,519
DIXON, Malcolm 7,819
WATKINS, Kevin 7,638
BARBER, Bayden 7,629
TRAVERS, Geraldine 7,466
SCHOLLUM, Wendy 7,011
NIXON, Simon J. H. 6,267
MORE….
INFORMAL 15
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 262
Flaxmere Ward (2
vacancies) Votes Received
OLI, Peleti 1,140
O'KEEFE, Henare 893
INFORMAL 5
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 19
Mohaka Ward (1
vacancy) Votes Received
KERR, Tania 1,173
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 58
Heretaunga Ward (2
vacancies) Votes Received
REDSTONE, Ann 2,312
CORBAN, Alwyn 1,724
INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 175
Hastings District Rural Community
Board: Maraekakaho Subdivision (1
vacancy) Votes Received
STOCKLEY, Jonathan 506
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 56
MORE…
Hastings District Rural Community Board: Poukawa Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received
BUDDO, Marcus 890
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 128