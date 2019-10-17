QLDC triennial elections - final result
Mayoralty Votes Received
BOULT, Jim 6,175
KIDDLE, Nik Independent 3,999
ANGUS, Al Independent 1,344
INFORMAL 8
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 321
Jim BOULT is declared elected.
Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward (6 vacancies)
Votes Received
FERGUSON, Craig (Ferg) 3,497
MILLER, Valerie 3,116
CLARK, Penny Independent 3,005
MACDONALD, John 2,833
GLADDING, Niki 2,346
MASON, AJ 2,184
LEWERS, Glyn 2,183
FAUL, Peter 2,054
GLOVER, John 2,021
SCANNELL, Grant Independent 1,373
INFORMAL 4
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 127
Penny CLARK, Craig (Ferg) FERGUSON, Niki GLADDING, John MACDONALD, AJ MASON and Valerie MILLER are declared elected.
Wanaka Ward
(3 vacancies) Votes Received
SMITH, Quentin Independent 3,373
MACLEOD, Calum 2,663
SHAW, Niamh (Neeve) 2,522
BRUCE,
Barry 1,970
HAWORTH, Lincoln 1,797
WALTHEW, Cherilyn 1,166
INFORMAL 20
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 70
Calum MACLEOD, Niamh (Neeve) SHAW and Quentin SMITH are declared elected.
Wanaka
Community Board (4 vacancies) Votes
Received
BRUCE, Barry 2,899
HADFIELD, Chris 2,778
BATTSON, Jude 2,601
TAYLOR, Ed 2,556
COCKS, Lyal 2,322
EAST, Barbara 2,186
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 173
Jude BATTSON, Barry BRUCE, Chris HADFIELD and Ed TAYLOR are declared elected.
The voter return was 49.05%, being 11,522
votes, excluding special votes.