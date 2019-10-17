Search continues for missing man Mike McClennan

A police search will continue this evening for 75-year-old Mike McClennan, who was last seen in Orewa yesterday evening.

Mr McClennan was last seen walking Northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway about 5pm yesterday.

A number of search and rescue personnel have been searching the wider Orewa area today for Mr McClennan, who has not yet been located.

Police want to thank the members of public who have contacted us with information relating to possible sightings of him, and Police have been assessing this information.

Mr McClennan was last seen wearing a red and black cardigan and blue jeans.

We continue to ask people who may have seen someone matching his description to contact Police immediately.

Police are also appealing for any motorists with dash camera footage, who travelled between Silverdale and Warkworth yesterday between 3pm and 10pm, to check their footage for anyone matching his description.

We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who travelled on the Hibiscus Coast Highway during those times who may also have dash camera footage.

Anyone that has footage in relation to the missing man is urged to call Police on 111.





