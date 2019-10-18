Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safety Initiative Set to Get Kids in Car Seats

Friday, 18 October 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: West Auckland Trusts

A new safety initiative to reduce the number of fatalities caused by children travelling in inadequate child restraints has been launched in West Auckland.

According to the latest Ministry of Transport national statistics, around 7% of children aged under five are not protected in an appropriate restraint for their age - either an infant seat, child seat, booster seat or a child harness.

New data from taken from NZ Police checkpoints around Auckland over the past 12 months found 63% of the 4014 child restraints checked have some sort of fault with them and; 8% of children were travelling with an inappropriate restraint or without any form of car seat.

OECD International Road and Traffic Accident figures show the fatality rate of New Zealanders aged under 15 years in motor vehicle crashes is greater than 17 of 29 other countries that contribute data to the database. Latest Ministry of Transport figures show of the 377 fatalities on New Zealand roads last year, 4% were aged under 15 in motor vehicle crashes in New Zealand.

Under a community-led initiative for the West Auckland region, dozens of new car seats and boosters will be donated to families found driving with inappropriate or no car seats.

Checkpoints set up around the area over the coming weeks will be staffed by NZ Police, as well as trained technicians from Auckland Transport and Plunket who can assess the appropriateness of car seats as well as educating drivers.

Plunket regional injury prevention manager Simone Budel says the methodology of the MoT research into the use of car seats does not take into account those which are incorrectly fitted or expired, suggesting the number of Kiwi children at risk is potentially much higher.

“Under the current law, every child aged under seven must be properly restrained by an approved car seats. It is also recommended to keep children in appropriate booster seats until they are 148 cm tall.

“Research suggests we are falling well short of this standard particularly in Auckland which at just 11%, has the country’s second-highest rate of non-compliance.

“The types of injuries that a child can sustain while simply wearing an adult seat belt can have horrific consequences. While the lap belt may hold them in place, the shoulder strap can slip, which means they are vulnerable to serious abdominal injuries in the liver and spleen and this can kill children,” she says.

“We understand there are those families who simply have to choose between putting food on the table and a car seat, and others who still don’t realise there has been a law change which requires them to restrain their child up to the age of seven when previously it was five, we hope this campaign helps bring this into greater focus,” she says.

Budel says many children know themselves what’s required but if a different family member or grandparent picks them up, then their own voice is overridden, she says.

“Children have to do as they’re told by an adult, so it is up to that person to make sure they have done everything in their power to ensure the safety of the child in their vehicle when they’re on the road,

“As adults, we are bombarded with messages about wearing our seatbelts and taking precautions, we need to be vigilant when we’re managing our kids’ car safety too,” she says.

Checkpoints will be set up by police beginning Tuesday, 8 October near schools in the West Auckland region where hundreds of vehicles are expected to be stopped and inspected.

A free car seat will be provided for each child found to be travelling in a vehicle without the appropriate restraints for their age and size.

The new car seats and boosters for the initiative have been donated by The Trusts West Auckland - a social enterprise which returns millions of dollars annually to the local community and charity causes from the proceeds of their hospitality businesses and investments.

The Trusts CEO Simon Wickham says West Auckland says their donation is designed to help in addressing the safety of children travelling in vehicles.

“The regulations around child restraints can be complex to understand and in many cases families simply can’t afford to purchase a new one for every child.

“Every vehicle stopped will be assessed to ensure all passengers are safely restrained,

“In a situation where this is not the case, this initiative will give us the chance to remedy this on the spot - helping us proactively protect some of the most vulnerable members of society,” he says.

Wickham says their donation is designed help raise awareness and support those in the local community.

“We understand many people living in our region may be unaware of how to ensure their children travel safely in a vehicle or even that car seats which have been handed down from family to family have an expiry date imprinted on them.

“The opportunity to potentially save even just one child from a serious, preventable injury makes this a high priority initiative for our organisation,” he says.

The Trusts recently installed dozens of Automated External Defibrillators at locations around the region in a move designed to improve the coverage of the potentially life-saving devices in the West Auckland community.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from West Auckland Trusts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 