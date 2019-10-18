Final election results for Kaipara District

Final election results have overturned the preliminary results for the Dargaville Ward, with Karen Joyce-Paki overtaking Brian John McEwing to secure the second seat alongside Eryn Wilson-Collins.

Final results for Kaipara District Council elections are:

Mayor SMITH, Jason Elected MOHOAWHENUA, Moemoea Excluded

Based on 6737 voting documents with 17 informal votes and 306 blank votes.

Dargaville Ward WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn Elected JOYCE-PAKI, Karen Elected MCEWING Brian John Independent Excluded NAYYAR, Ash Excluded STEWART, Marni Excluded TANE, Jay Excluded

Based on 1466 voting documents with 14 informal votes and 17 blank votes.

Otamatea Ward CURNOW, Anna Elected VINCENT, Mark Gregory Elected LINTON, Wayne Excluded JEPSON, Craig Excluded MILLER, Ian Excluded

Based on 1564 voting documents with 15 informal votes and 41 blank votes.

West Coast-Central Ward WILLS, David Elected DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria Elected NATHAN, Joesephine Independent Excluded

Based on 1721 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 43 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward LARSEN, Jonathan Elected unopposed WETHEY, Peter Elected unopposed

The official declaration of the results will take place on Monday 21 October.

A powhiri and inaugural meeting of the incoming mayor and councillors will start at 10am on Friday 25 October at Dargaville Town Hall. The new elected members will make their official declaration and Council encourages members of our community to come along and support this event.

Detailed final results, including vote counts following STV iterations, are available at www.kaipara.govt.nz/council/local-elections.

For further information please contact Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske on dale@electionservices.co.nz or 09 973 5212.





© Scoop Media

