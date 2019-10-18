Police responding to reported threat on Interislander ferry

Police are responding to a report received at 9:05am regarding an item of concern on an Interislander ferry which departed Wellington at 9am.

The ship has returned to dock in Wellington, and passengers are being evacuated while Police undertake enquiries on-board.

Cordons will be in place in the Aotea Quay area around the ferry terminal and people are advised to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

Those with ferry bookings are encouraged to contact Interislander on 0800 878 898.

