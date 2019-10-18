Police responding to reported threat on Interislander ferry
Friday, 18 October 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a report received at 9:05am
regarding an item of concern on an Interislander ferry which
departed Wellington at 9am.
The ship has returned to dock
in Wellington, and passengers are being evacuated while
Police undertake enquiries on-board.
Cordons will be in
place in the Aotea Quay area around the ferry terminal and
people are advised to avoid the area while the incident is
dealt with.
Those with ferry bookings are encouraged to
contact Interislander on 0800 878 898.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Mediaworks: Three to be sold or closed
MediaWorks has today announced that it intends to sell MediaWorks TV as well as its Flower Street property which includes its television head office and studios.
The intention is for MediaWorks to sell the television side of the business while retaining ownership of radio and QMS. The Flower Street property will also be put up for sale with a lease back option for a buyer to continue to operate television from that location.
MediaWorks Chairman Jack Matthews said that MediaWorks is committed to continuing to grow its business in New Zealand while recognising that free-to-air television operates in a challenging environment. More>>