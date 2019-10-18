Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Paula Southgate is Hamilton's new Mayor

Friday, 18 October 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


Paula Southgate is officially the new Mayor of Hamilton, with 13,452 votes, ahead of incumbent Andrew King who received 10,315.

The final results, which include special votes, show no change to the provisionally elected councillors:


East Ward

Mark Bunting
Kesh Naidoo-Rauf
Maxine van Oosten
Margaret Forsyth
Ryan Hamilton
Rob Pascoe
West Ward

Angela O’Leary
Martin Gallagher
Geoff Taylor
Sarah Thomson
Dave Macpherson
Ewan Wilson

Special votes saw the gap between Ewan Wilson (5965 votes), the sixth-placed West Ward councillor, and his nearest challenger, Louise Hutt, decrease by 73 votes. But not enough for Louise, who finished with 5885 votes, to take the final West Ward seat.

James Casson (6380 votes) was the seventh-placed East Ward candidate but was overtaken by Meleane Burgess (6394 votes) after special votes were counted.

Full results are available at yourcityelections.co.nz/results

Meanwhile Hamilton City Council has confirmed that an election video put together to drive up voting numbers was the most popular video it has ever produced.

The quirky video featured locals challenging Nelson to beat Hamilton’s voting figures. It was part of a joint campaign by 11 councils across New Zealand to help drive up voting returns in local elections.

Communication and Engagement Manager Natalie Palmer says Hamilton’s video was viewed more than 32,000 times. On LinkedIn alone, it was watched by more than 7000 people.

The video was part of a wider campaign run by Council staff to drive election interest and encourage people to vote.

“As a city – and I don’t just mean Council – we must have done something right,” says Ms Palmer. “In Auckland and Wellington, voting numbers went down but in Hamilton they went up by more than 5%, by far the largest increase in voter turnout of any of the big cities.

“While returns were up in Christchurch and Dunedin as well, it was by a much smaller amount. We have a long way to go because there are still too many people simply not engaged with Council. But it was great to see the downward trend reversed and more Hamiltonians coming forward to vote.”

Ms Palmer says Council was “absolutely committed” to improving the way it worked with people in the city.

“We want to build stronger partnerships and we want to engage in a much more meaningful way that helps people to better understand what Council does, and how they can influence and be part of our work. It will take some time, but I think the work done prior to the election has shown that Hamiltonians are responsive, and they want to get involved.

“Our job is to help remove the barriers and make it easy for people to have their say so at the end of the day, elected members can make the best decisions possible for our city.”

The vote-off video was just one of the many ways the Council and the community has encouraged participation in this year’s election. To read more about the other efforts, click here.

The new mayor and councillors will be sworn in at an inaugural ceremony on 24 October.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaworks: Three to be sold or closed

MediaWorks has today announced that it intends to sell MediaWorks TV as well as its Flower Street property which includes its television head office and studios.

The intention is for MediaWorks to sell the television side of the business while retaining ownership of radio and QMS. The Flower Street property will also be put up for sale with a lease back option for a buyer to continue to operate television from that location.

MediaWorks Chairman Jack Matthews said that MediaWorks is committed to continuing to grow its business in New Zealand while recognising that free-to-air television operates in a challenging environment. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 