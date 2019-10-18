Wellington City election – final results
Friday, 18 October 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
18 October 2019
Andy Foster has been
confirmed as Mayor of Wellington by a majority of 62 votes
in the final results of the Wellington City elections,
released today.
Mr Foster secured 27,364 votes,
ahead of the 27,302 votes for the runner-up, Justin
Lester.
The final count has not resulted in any
changes to the preliminary results following last
Saturday’s election.
The full and final election
results are attached.
http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1910/Wellington_City_Council_2019_Triennial_Elections__Final_STV_Result_Report.doc
ENDS
