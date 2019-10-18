Wellington City election – final results



Andy Foster has been confirmed as Mayor of Wellington by a majority of 62 votes in the final results of the Wellington City elections, released today.

Mr Foster secured 27,364 votes, ahead of the 27,302 votes for the runner-up, Justin Lester.

The final count has not resulted in any changes to the preliminary results following last Saturday’s election.

The full and final election results are attached.

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1910/Wellington_City_Council_2019_Triennial_Elections__Final_STV_Result_Report.doc

