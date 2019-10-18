Police resume search for Mike McClennan

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw, Rodney Police:

Police have resumed searching this morning for missing Orewa man Mike McClennan, 75, who was last seen on Wednesday evening.

Search and rescue staff have spent the past two days conducting an extensive search of the area, after Mr McClennan was last seen walking northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway near Hatfields Beach around 5pm on October 16th.

Along with search and rescue ground staff, Police have also conducted aerial searches over the past two days with the Police Eagle Helicopter.

Despite a few reports of possible sightings, Police are yet to locate Mr McClennan.

He was last seen wearing a red and black cardigan and blue jeans.

Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw says Mr Clennan has dementia and is likely to be in a confused and disorientated state.

“Our concerns grow with each hour that Mike McClennan remains missing and we desperately want to find him and reunite him with his family.

“We continue to appeal to the public for any information regarding possible sightings, including asking motorists to check their dash-cam footage if they travelled between Silverdale and Warkworth – particularly through the Hibiscus Coast Highway area - on Wednesday evening.

“I want to thank those members of the public who have contacted Police with information about reported sightings and we have been reviewing this information.

“We also ask residents in the Hatfields Beach area to make sure they have checked their backyards and surrounds of their house in case they locate any items which may assist our search.”

Anyone with sightings of Mr McClennan is asked to phone 111 immediately.

Anyone with information which could assist our search can provide information to Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw by phoning 105.



