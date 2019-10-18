Sentencing of Michael Spensely

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Michael Spensely in the Napier District Court today.

This was a challenging case for the investigation team and I would like to recognise the work of everyone involved in achieving the outcome today.

I would also like to acknowledge the family of Elaine Spensely.

Their strength as a family and commitment to honouring their mother, grandmother and great grandmother has been resolute.

Statement from the family of Elaine Spensely

As a family we remain devastated by the death of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mum was an intelligent and strong woman who fought hard in life to raise a family and gain an education.

Mum was proud of her family and we were immensely proud of her.

Mum was our leader and she knew and cared about everything that was going on in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mum was our role model and a great source of wisdom and encouragement.

Every day we miss our mum and struggle to understand how she could have been taken from us in such a horrible way.

Mum did not have any terminal illness.

She had been unwell and in hospital for a few days but was recovering well and growing stronger by the day.

We had absolutely no idea that our mother was in any way contemplating suicide and the shock of what happened was just beyond belief.

There are so many layers to the circumstances of Mum’s death - so to my mind, this is not just a simple bungled suicide pact, but an act that was carried out with much planning over a long period of time.

The manner of Mum’s death haunts our family and always will.

As a family we are strong and we will remain strong as we remember Mum and all the good times we had.





© Scoop Media

