Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sentencing of Michael Spensely

Friday, 18 October 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Michael Spensely in the Napier District Court today.

This was a challenging case for the investigation team and I would like to recognise the work of everyone involved in achieving the outcome today.

I would also like to acknowledge the family of Elaine Spensely.

Their strength as a family and commitment to honouring their mother, grandmother and great grandmother has been resolute.

Statement from the family of Elaine Spensely

As a family we remain devastated by the death of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mum was an intelligent and strong woman who fought hard in life to raise a family and gain an education.

Mum was proud of her family and we were immensely proud of her.

Mum was our leader and she knew and cared about everything that was going on in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mum was our role model and a great source of wisdom and encouragement.

Every day we miss our mum and struggle to understand how she could have been taken from us in such a horrible way.

Mum did not have any terminal illness.

She had been unwell and in hospital for a few days but was recovering well and growing stronger by the day.

We had absolutely no idea that our mother was in any way contemplating suicide and the shock of what happened was just beyond belief.

There are so many layers to the circumstances of Mum’s death - so to my mind, this is not just a simple bungled suicide pact, but an act that was carried out with much planning over a long period of time.

The manner of Mum’s death haunts our family and always will.

As a family we are strong and we will remain strong as we remember Mum and all the good times we had.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaworks: Three to be sold or closed

MediaWorks has today announced that it intends to sell MediaWorks TV as well as its Flower Street property which includes its television head office and studios.

The intention is for MediaWorks to sell the television side of the business while retaining ownership of radio and QMS. The Flower Street property will also be put up for sale with a lease back option for a buyer to continue to operate television from that location.

MediaWorks Chairman Jack Matthews said that MediaWorks is committed to continuing to grow its business in New Zealand while recognising that free-to-air television operates in a challenging environment. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 