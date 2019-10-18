NPDC final election results released

18 October 2019

The final results are in for the NPDC elections with David Bublitz elected as a councillor following the counting of special votes.

The preliminary count revealed a too-close-to-call result with Anneka Carlson, Phil Quinney and David Bubblitz all within a few votes of each other.

The Electoral Office has confirmed David Bublitz received more votes than Phil Quinney and has been elected to the NPDC governance team.

The voter turnout is expected to be 45.3%. This was above the national turnout of 44%.

The Elected Members for the next three years are confirmed as:

Mayor: Neil Holdom

New Plymouth City Ward Councillors:

Stacey Hitchcock

Gordon Brown

Harry Duynhoven

Murray Chong

Sam Bennett

Richard Handley

Amanda Clinton-Gohdes

Dinnie Moeahu

Anneka Carlson

David Bublitz

North Ward Councillors:

Tony Bedford

Colin Johnston

South-West Ward Councillors:

Marie Pearce

Richard Jordan

Mayor Neil Holdom and Councillors will make the strategic decisions for NPDC’s $3.3 billion worth of assets and decide what the long-term priorities are and how to keep rates affordable.

By-elections will be held for the Inglewood and Clifton Community Boards within the next three months. In Inglewood, Mel Cook and Graeme Sykes are elected unopposed, with two positions to fill. In Clifton, Ken Bedford and Warren Peterson are elected unopposed, with two positions to fill.

Elected to the Waitara Community Board are Trevor Dodunski, Joe Rauner, Andrew Larson, and Jonathan Marshall. The Kaitake Community Board members, elected unopposed, are Graham Chard, Paul Coxhead, Doug Hislop and Paul Veric.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

