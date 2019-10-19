How can you help search for Michael McClennan?

"How can you help search for Michael McClennan?"

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw, Rodney Police:

Police are aware members of the public are keen to assist with the search for 75-year-old missing Orewa man Michael McClennan.

However, Police ask that specialist LandSAR searchers are left to continue their search pattern in the heavy terrain and bush areas of Orewa.

“Members of the public are very welcome to look for Mr McClennan along the public walkways and parks in Orewa and North Orewa, including the beaches.”

If people are out walking, running or mountain biking please take the time to check anything that might seem out of the ordinary and report immediately on 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

