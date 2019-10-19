How can you help search for Michael McClennan?
Saturday, 19 October 2019, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"How can you help search for Michael McClennan?"
Attribute
to Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw, Rodney Police:
Police
are aware members of the public are keen to assist with the
search for 75-year-old missing Orewa man Michael
McClennan.
However, Police ask that specialist LandSAR
searchers are left to continue their search pattern in the
heavy terrain and bush areas of Orewa.
“Members of the
public are very welcome to look for Mr McClennan along the
public walkways and parks in Orewa and North Orewa,
including the beaches.”
If people are out walking,
running or mountain biking please take the time to check
anything that might seem out of the ordinary and report
immediately on
111.
ENDS
