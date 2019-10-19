Final election results for Waikato Regional Council

18 October 2019

Final election results announced for Waikato Regional Council

All votes have now been counted and Fred Lichtwark has been confirmed as one of the two councillors elected to the Waikato general constituency.

A decision on who will be Waikato Regional Council’s chairperson and deputy chairperson will be made by the new 14-member council at the triennial meeting next Wednesday (23 October).

Voting at the end of last weekend had incumbent Mr Lichtwark ahead of Keith Holmes by just 38 votes for Waikato Regional Council, with special votes still to be counted.

The final results received late today show Pamela Storey with the most votes in the Waikato constituency on 7820, followed by Mr Lichtwark with 6977 and Mr Holmes 63 votes behind on 6914.

A declaration of the region’s official results has been published this evening on the council’s website at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections.

Elected members will take office tomorrow (Saturday, 19 October). However, an elected member cannot act until after they have been officially sworn in, which will take place during the triennial meeting of the new council starting at 10.30am next Wednesday.

Waikato Regional Council councillors (final results)



Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

• NICKEL, Jennifer 16,570

• QUAYLE, Barry 18,188

• RIMMINGTON, Russ 19,706

• STRANGE, Angela 22,921

Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

• WHITE, Kathy 5590

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

• TEGG, Denis 3963



Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

• HUSBAND, Stu 6948

• VERCOE, Hugh 7582

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

• LICHTWARK, Fred 6977

• STOREY, Pamela 7820



Waipa-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

• KNEEBONE, Stu 10,708

• MacPHERSON, Andrew 10,891

Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy – elected unopposed)

• HODGE, Kataraina

Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy – elected unopposed)

• MAHUTA, Tipa

