Update: Body recovered from Waitaki River
Saturday, 19 October 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Searchers
looking for a person who fell from a boat that overturned on
the Waitaki River yesterday have recovered a body.
The
body was found this morning near Black Point and a formal
identification and post mortem are still to be
completed.
Police would like to thank all the volunteers
that participated in the
search.
ENDS
