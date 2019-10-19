Omoto landslide significant movement overnight

Omoto landslide, east of Greymouth, significant movement overnight – highway closed until Tuesday at least around slip site

Continuous heavy rain and high river levels have contributed to a 2.5 metre landslide drop overnight east of Greymouth at Omoto, State Highway 7, between Greymouth and Stillwater.

A short road detour is available just across the Grey River via Taylorville.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will keep the highway closed at Omoto until at least Tuesday morning given the recent movement, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for the Transport Agency on the West Coast.

The highway was re-opened 24/7, single lane with traffic management, during the past week, subject to weather and safety considerations. (See project page below for recent history of this site.)

Yesterday’s and last night’s continuing rain had seen the slip accelerate and drop by more than two metres overnight, says Ms Whinham. The highway was closed last night at 5 pm.

Thanks to all road users for taking it slowly on the local road detour, particularly through Taylorville, she says.

The highway will be re-assessed at 10 am Tuesday, 22 October.



The detour route is via Taylorville, with the turnoffs at Stillwater and Cobden bridges on the north side of the Grey River. (See map at link below, route will be well sign-posted.)

