Two crashes in Waimakariri

"Two crashes in Waimakariri "

Police are responding to two separate crashes in Waimakariri.

The first crash reported at 2.40pm involved a bus and a car and occurred on north of Waimakariri Bridge.

Early reports indicate three people sustained minor injuries.

The second one reported at 2.57pm was a two-vehicle crash and occurred between Wright Road and Empire Road.

One person has sustained moderate injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

