Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PM opens state-of-the art regional airport in Nelson

Saturday, 19 October 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Nelson Airport

Prime Minister opens state-of-the art regional airport in Nelson

The opening ceremony for Nelson Airport’s impressive state-of-the-art facility was held earlier today, with Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern unveiling a plaque and receiving a behind the scenes look at the newly completed terminal.

Designed by Studio Pacific Architecture and built by Naylor Love in partnership with Gibbons Construction and Fulton Hogan, the airport terminal caters for growth projections in excess of 50% of the current 1 million passengers which have passed through the facility in the last 12 months.

Nelson Airport Ltd Chair Paul Steere said the opening ceremony was an exciting and very proud day for all those involved in the extensive redevelopment project.

“Five years ago, we began a process of replacing the old terminal. We set out to create an iconic and innovative airport precinct that would clearly characterise the region’s attributes,” Steere commented. “Today, we can take pause and celebrate what we have achieved and share this wonderful occasion with the people who have supported us on the journey.

“We were delighted the Prime Minister was able to join us today in recognising this achievement and those involved in this substantial project for the region. Whether they be contractors, airlines, tenants or customers, they all had a part to play during this building period and should be proud of their collective efforts,” he noted. “A quality terminal is an integral part of a good travel experience and plays an important role in creating a positive first and parting impression for visitors.”

More than twice the size of the previous terminal, the new building has an indoor luggage carousel and offers more seating, airline lounges, conference rooms, toilets and retail spaces. The number of car parks has also increased from 600 to 900.

The new building has a distinctive local feel, with most of the timber and steel used in the construction sourced from Nelson Tasman. The locally grown and processed Laminated Veneer Lumber structure, the natural ventilation, solar chimneys, use of natural light and recycling initiatives are leading the way in the modern terminal.

The panoramic “floor to ceiling” windows showcase the wonderful climate and an innovative roof structure reflects the surrounding mountains and national parks in a combination of folded plates and beams.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the new Nelson terminal is fantastic for the airline and the entire Nelson Tasman region.

“Nelson has become a key port on the Air New Zealand network. Over the past five years, seats on our services have increased by more than 140,000 on Nelson routes, strongly supporting the case for a redeveloped terminal.

“The terminal will provide an excellent experience for customers and sets the airport up well for future growth. We’re also looking forward to opening a new Air New Zealand Regional Lounge at Nelson Airport before Christmas.”

Andrew Crawford, Managing Director/Owner Sounds Air says the new terminal sets Nelson up to be a ‘world-class’ regional airport.

“The new terminal future-proofs Nelson for many years to come. It is certainly a game-changer and a huge asset for the region. Nelson Airport and the construction team can be very proud of their achievement.”

Robert Inglis Managing Director Originair, congratulated Nelson Airport and those involved in the construction on the completion of the new facility and says “We’re looking forward to the new eye-catching terminal serving the public well now and in the future.”

Nelson Airport Chief Executive Rob Evans said Nelson Airport continues to expand its services and increase its contribution to the region.

“The airport is the gateway to Nelson Tasman and has an important role in the region’s development and prosperity,” says Evans. “The airport supports more than 30 businesses that contribute over $80 million to the region’s GDP and employs 1,500 people. The visitors to the region through the Airport, generate a further $85 million in GDP.

“What’s most exciting is that the new terminal sets us up to welcome more passengers to our fast-growing region and keeps us moving towards not just being the most popular region, but to be the best regional airport in New Zealand.”


Note to Editor:

Included in the approx. 150 attendees at this morning’s ceremony were, but were not limited to;

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister

Hon Phil Twyford, Minister of Transport

Hon Damien O’Connor, West Coast-Tasman MP

Hon Dr Nick Smith, Nelson MP

Tim King, Tasman District Mayor

Richard Kempthorne, former Tasman Mayor

Rachel Reese, Nelson City Mayor

Representatives of iwi

Representatives from Air NZ, including Head of Tourism & Regional Affairs, GM Regional Airlines, Project Manager Property & Infrastructure and Head of Regional Maintenance.

Robert Inglis, CEO Origin Air and Andrew Crawford, Managing Director/Owner Sounds Air

CEO’s from a few regional airports, including Christchurch, Hawkes Bay, Invercargill, Marlborough and New Plymouth

Representatives from Studio Pacific Architecture – designers

Construction companies working on the terminal, including Naylor Love, Fulton & Hogan, Gibbons Holdings and Fitzgeralds Construction




© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaworks: Three to be sold or closed

MediaWorks has today announced that it intends to sell MediaWorks TV as well as its Flower Street property which includes its television head office and studios.

The intention is for MediaWorks to sell the television side of the business while retaining ownership of radio and QMS. The Flower Street property will also be put up for sale with a lease back option for a buyer to continue to operate television from that location.

MediaWorks Chairman Jack Matthews said that MediaWorks is committed to continuing to grow its business in New Zealand while recognising that free-to-air television operates in a challenging environment. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 