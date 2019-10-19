Waikato district final election results announced

The final results have been released for the 2019 Waikato district election. We can now confirm Allan Sanson has been re-elected for a fourth team as Waikato District Mayor. There have been no changes since the preliminary results were announced for the 13 Councillors, and while some of the results of the Community Board elections were tight, especially in Taupiri, there has been no change since the release of preliminary results last weekend.

