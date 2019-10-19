Waikato district final election results announced
Saturday, 19 October 2019, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council
Waikato district final election results announced
The final results have been released for the 2019
Waikato district election. We can now confirm Allan Sanson
has been re-elected for a fourth team as Waikato District
Mayor. There have been no changes since the preliminary
results were announced for the 13 Councillors, and while
some of the results of the Community Board elections were
tight, especially in Taupiri, there has been no change since
the release of preliminary results last weekend.
Check out the full list here or on our Vote Waikato website here.
